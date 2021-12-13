Ranveer Singh surely knows how to set our hearts on fire. The handsome hunk made our Monday by sharing some shirtless pics from the gym. We can see that he has been working out like a beast. The actor captioned it, "The Process is the Prize" with the hashtag #MondayMotivation. Ranveer Singh has been working hard on his body of late. The actor had a relaxed time during the lockdown and now he is keen to get his chiseled body back. Seeing the picture, fans went gaga over his shredded abs and biceps. Fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens commented, "Looking beastly mate," while Arjun Rampal commented, "Insane. Terrific." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay-Keerthy Suresh are the most tweeted South stars; Allu Arjun's Pushpa registers massive pre-release business and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Others like Mika Singh, Manish Gandhi, Manish Malhotra, Adinath Kothare, Varun Sharma, Rohan Shrestha also lavished praise on him. There is no doubt that Ranveer Singh is a beast with a beefed up body. We cannot forget Padmavaat's Khilji, Ram Leela's Ram Rajadi or the Bajirao Mastani look. He will be seen as Kapil Dev as Kabir Khan's 83. The trailer has got immense love from the audience. The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2021 in the X'Mas weekend. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the movie. She is playing the role of Romi Dev. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other divas who have proved shelf life of Bollywood actresses no longer ends at 35 – view pics

He has always focused on a high-protein diet and stayed away from carbs and fats. This is why he has that frame. He is too strict about his diet. He once revealed that Hrithik Roshan is his fitness inspiration. He loves chicken, lamb and salmon. The hunk's upcoming movies include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Also Read - From Salman Khan's Tere Naam to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: 9 unfinished love stories that made you cry a river