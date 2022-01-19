'Beauty', Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pic leaves Deepika Padukone floored

Though she is not a part of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda continues to be in the news for some good reasons. She shared a black and white photo of her where she is looking absolutely stunning. Deepika Padukone left a comment, Beauty with a red heart. Maheep Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha also left hearts for the young lady. Navya Naveli Nanda who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Sanjeev Nanda is also an entrepreneur. She is working with her dad, who is the chairman of the Escorts Group. She has also worked to create a health and wellness platform for women, which was much appreciated. Also Read - Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's special voice notes will make fans restless

Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the news for her link-up with Meezaan Jafri. The actor has denied the reports time and again. The CEO of Pepsi, Indra Nooyi has praised Navya Naveli Nanda saying she was very impressed with her profound thoughts and ideas on new-age entrepreneurship. Of late, rumours are growing that Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are dating. Now, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Gehraiyaan is ready for release. She is also on good terms with Amitabh Bachchan. We wonder if Deepika Padukone is also aware that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating?

Navya Naveli Nanda and her girl gang of Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey always manage to be in the news. The girl have a solid friendship. While Navya Naveli Nanda is away from movies, her brother Agastya Nanda is supposed to make his debut with Zoya Akhtar. The film is also reportedly starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are going to work together in the Hindi official remake of The Intern. This is their second movie after the brilliant Piku.