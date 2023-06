Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal primarily performs in South Indian films. She has a successful cinema career in Tamil and Telugu, and she has received four Filmfare Award South nominations. On June 19, 1985, Kajal Aggarwal was born in Mumbai. In the year 2004, she made her acting debut in the Hindi film Kyun HoGaya Na. She appeared in the Telugu movie Lakshmi Kalyanam three years later. Her movie Chandamama was a tremendous success and helped her gain notoriety in the Telugu cinema industry that same year. In addition to acting, Kajal performs in stage productions and is a well-known brand and product advocate. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal birthday special: Actress might bid adieu to films for new career avenues, predicts renowned astrologer

Here are 10 Unknown Facts About Tollywood Star Kajal Aggarwal:

1. Early Life and Family

She was born to a Punjabi family on June 19, 1985 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Kajal's mother Suman Aggarwal manages Kajal and works as a confectioner. Her father, Vinay Aggarwal, is a business owner. Nisha Aggarwal, Kajal's younger sister, is a fellow actor.

2. Kajal Aggarwal's Education-

After graduating from St. Anne's High School in Colaba, Mumbai, she continued her studies by enrolling in a mass media degree programme with a marketing and advertising concentration. Prior to breaking into the film industry, Kajal established a career in modelling. Kajal had previously stated in an interview that she wished to somehow fulfil her desire to obtain a postgraduate degree.

3. Stint in Bollywood-

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut in the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na before she rose to fame in Tollywood. She was a minor character in the critically criticised movie. With Rohit Shetty's Singham, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name that became a tremendous smash at the box office and brought in enough money for the filmmakers, Kajal made a triumphant comeback in Bollywood. Two years later, with the crime-thriller Special 26, one of the year's biggest hits, Kajal made her comeback to Bollywood once more. The Neeraj Pandey-directed movie received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both reviewers and viewers for its compelling script and acting. She collaborated with Randeep Hooda on the film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani,

4. Magadheera : Biggest Development-

Despite appearing in many Telugu films, Kajal Aggarwal's acting in the historical drama Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, gave her the biggest professional break. Ram Charan plays the lead in the movie, which premiered to ecstatic accolades from both critics and viewers. The film "Magadheera," which debuted in 2009, raked in big bucks at the box office and ran in theatres for a full 1000 days.

5. Nominated for 'Filmfare Awards' 2009 -

Kajal Aggarwal was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Telugu and nominated for the award for Best Telugu Actress in the South Scope Awards for her performance.

6. Marital life of Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur who runs the e-commerce company called Discern Living.

7. Actress' Favorite Food-

The actor is diet conscious and is one of the fittest stars in the industry. She mentioned that her favorite dish is a big bowl of cacao, nut milk, nut butter, fresh berries, seeds, and cacao nibs.

8.Tamannaah and Samantha are Good Friends with Kajal-

Magadheera actress Tamannaah Bhatia is a close buddy. In fact, there have been times when posts of Kajal and Tamannaah on social media have gone viral. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal are close friends. The pair collaborated on the film Mersal from the previous year, which went on to become the top grossing Tamil movie of 2017.

9. Equally Popular in Tamil industry-

Early Tamil films starring Kajal Aggarwal did poorly at the box office. This covers flicks like Bommalattam, Pazhani, and Saroja. Following the success of Magadheera, Suseenthiran's Naan Mahan Alla gave Kajal the chance to act.

10. Endorsing of Famous Brands-

Kajal endorses a lot of well-known brands. She also represents the Lux CCL brand. South Indian jewellery and retail businesses like the RS Brothers are supported by Kajal.