Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor gets the biggest SHOUT OUT for her debut from bestie Suhana Khan; here's what she said

's beloved daughter is all set for her debut and she is launched by 's production. The filmmaker announced Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak helmed by and ever since then who is close to Kapoor family is congratulating the little girl on her BIG day. But this special shout-out from bestie is just so adorable and encouraging. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story and shared the first look of Shanaya Kapoor from Bedhadak and wrote, " Can't wait, Love you the most". Also Read - Shibani Dandekar removes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from her Instagram bio days after marrying Farhan Akhtar

Shanaya Kapoor who is damn excited about her debut took to her Instagram shred the details out about the film, " A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!". While the industry people are infatuating the newbies. Netizens are brutally them especially Karan Johar for continuing the tradition of launching star kids.

Have a look at how massively KJo is been trolled.

So #KaranJohar continues with his tradition of launching star kids i.e #ShanayaKapoor.in #Bedhadak What will #KanganaRanaut say about this alleged "nepotistic decision" as she will see it?

— Anil Merani (@TheBajaoMan) March 3, 2022

The lack of charm,interest,talent, and expressions in this photo has me wheezing?#bedhadak pic.twitter.com/DCi0HFRsX6 — Tea ? (@Itsmetee7) March 3, 2022

People have moved on towards sensible OTT content, there are no followers now for such pom pom shallow scripts followed up by useless acting skills.

Noone is interested in watching a ramp show of star kids.#bedhadak — Federal ? (@Final_Opinion) March 3, 2022

#KaranJohar launches another dumb bimbo in Bollywood #ShanayaKapoor who has joined the likes of #JahnviKapoor, #AnanyaPanday Bollywood's standards of great acting comes from superlatively mediocre , so, nothing expected from Bollywood now. Let's watch world cinema! — Let's write (@SuperwritingWiz) March 3, 2022

Well trolling star kids have become a ritual. Would you agree?