Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor gets the biggest SHOUT OUT for her debut from bestie Suhana Khan; here's what she said

Sanjay Kapoor's beloved daughter is all set for her debut and she is launched by Karan Johar's production. The filmmaker announced Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak helmed by Shashank Khaitan and ever since then who is close to Kapoor family is congratulating the little girl on her BIG day. But this special shout-out from bestie Suhana Khan is just so adorable and encouraging. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story and shared the first look of Shanaya Kapoor from Bedhadak and wrote, " Can't wait, Love you the most".
Also Read - Bedhadak: Netizens troll Karan Johar for his same old tradition of launching star kids; say, 'What will Kangana Ranaut…’ – View Tweets
Shanaya Kapoor who is damn excited about her debut took to her Instagram shred the details out about the film, " A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed!
Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!". While the industry people are infatuating the newbies. Netizens are brutally them especially Karan Johar for continuing the tradition of launching star kids. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol meet at Mehboob Studios; fans say, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion’
Have a look at how massively KJo is been trolled.
So #KaranJohar continues with his tradition of launching star kids i.e #ShanayaKapoor.in #Bedhadak What will #KanganaRanaut say about this alleged "nepotistic decision" as she will see it?
— Anil Merani (@TheBajaoMan) March 3, 2022
Well trolling star kids have become a ritual. Would you agree?
