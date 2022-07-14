It looks like the big Bollywood dream of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of and Maheep Kapoor, will remain a dream for some time as has reportedly postponed her debut film Bedhadak indefinitely or shelved. While an official confirmation is still awaited, it remains to be seen if Bedhadak will meet the same fate as Dharma Productions previously announced films such as and . Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan drugs case, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her divorce; 5 things to look forward to

In March, Karan Johar announced the feature film debut of Shanaya Kapoor along with two newcomers Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya in their debut roles. The first-look posters of the film, which is to be directed by , were also released by the Dharma Productions Instagram handle. The movie was supposed to be released in July 2022, however, there has been no update on the film whatsoever.

Shanaya has been preparing for the film before it went on the floor. Before her debut film, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on the Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena to understand filmmaking and how film sets function.

Even before entering the Bollywood glam world, Shanaya, 21, is at her A-game when it comes to getting her style quotient right. Going by the confidence and ease with she carries herself, it seems Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter is ready to embrace the showbiz world with a bang.

Whether it's attending filmy parties or hanging out with friends, she maintains a fashion-forward approach when it comes picking outfits. Her fashionable choices surely hint at a budding trendsetter in the making.