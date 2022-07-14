Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood dream to remain a dream as Karan Johar postpones her debut film indefinitely? [Report]

It looks like the big Bollywood dream of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, will remain a dream for some time as Karan Johar has reportedly postponed her debut film Bedhadak indefinitely or shelved.