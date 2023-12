Aishwarya Rai is a personified beauty who resembles grace and class in her persona. The actress has never liked making her personal life public and often keeps away from social gatherings. Hence when a video of Aishwarya Rai dancing hear heart out was surfaced on internet netizens can't resist their self but noticing how deep-down the Bachchan Bahu is as normal as a girl next door.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan explains the rising prices of popcorn in multiplexes

Aishwarya's crazy dance with Deepika Padukone

Yes, the actress in question who danced her heart out with Aishwarya Rai was none other than Deepika Padukone. The video we are talking about is from the pre wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani which was held in the year 2018. While many celebrated celebrities danced like there's no tommorow at the sangeet ceremony, it was Deepika and Aishwarya's crazy dance moves which stole the show. In the video one can see how Aishwarya who was dancing with someone else walked towards the Pathaan actress playfully pulled her and started dancing. Deepika too didn't shy away and was matching the crazy dance steps of the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Watch the video below: Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's dancing video goes VIRAL amid family feud rumours; fans love their bond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE FAN ACCOUNT (@magicaldeepikapadukone)

Watch this video here:

Aishwarya Bachchan's yet another dance video goes viral

A recent video of Aishwarya dancing with daughter Aaradhya is also being widely circulated on the internet. The video seems from IIFA 2022 in June, last year. In the below video one can witness how Aishwarya is enjoying with her daughter but at the same time being the doting mother she is, is also taking care of her child. The mother-daughter duo was seen shaking legs on the song Qayamat Qayamat from the movie Deewane. Apart from Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Genelia Deshmukh too can be seen grooving in the same video. Check out the video below Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gesture for Agastya Nanda at The Archies screening proves All Is Well in Amitabh's parivaar

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaradhya Bachchan (@aradhyabachchan.oficial)

The actress was last seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan II where she played the characters of Nandidni and Oomai Rani. Her last Bollywood film was Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan which also starred Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. She was recently rumored to be pregnant with her second child. In fact, speculations were also rife that all is not well between her and husband Abhishek Bachchan and how the couple may soon head for a divorce. However, her recent appearance with the entire Bachchan clan at 'The Archies' premier has shut down the rumours.