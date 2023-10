Aarya 3 trailer: Sushmita Sen fans, rejoice! The trailer for the third season of her popular web series Aarya, the hit crime thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar, is set to release on October 12, 2023. The series, which is based on the Dutch drama Penoza, follows the journey of Aarya Sareen, a mother of three, who takes over her husband's drug business after he is killed by a masked man. Along the way, she faces threats from various enemies, including her own family members, and transforms from a naïve housewife into a ruthless leader of the underworld. Also Read - Tabu to Rekha: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who look much younger than their real age

If you are excited to watch the new season, but need a refresher on what happened in the previous two seasons, we have got you covered. Here is a quick recap of the major events and twists that shaped Aarya's story so far.

Aarya Season 1: Sushmita Sen aka Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharmaceutical baron, is involved in a drug deal with his partners Jawahar (Namit Das), Sangram (Ankur Bhatia), and Shekhawat (Manish Choudhary). However, he decides to quit the business and flee the country with his family, after he learns that the drugs belong to the Russian mafia. This angers his partners, who want a bigger share of the profits. On the day of his departure, Tej is shot by a masked man in front of his son Adi (Pratyaksh Panwar), who manages to record the incident on his phone.

Aarya takes charge of Tej's business and tries to find his killer, while also protecting her children from harm. She discovers that her father Zorawar (Jayant Kripalani), who runs a legal pharmaceutical company, is also involved in the drug trade and has connections with Shekhawat. She also learns that her brother Sangram, who is married to her best friend Hina (Sugandha Garg), is a part of Tej's gang and has betrayed him. She faces several challenges and dangers from Shekhawat, who wants to take over her business, and ACP Khan (Vikas Kumar), who wants to arrest her for drug trafficking.

In the finale, Aarya manages to return the drugs to the Russians and asks them to kill Shekhawat. She also confronts her father and brother and reveals that she knows their role in Tej's murder. She shoots Sangram in self-defense and hands over her father to ACP Khan. She then leaves India with her children under witness protection.

Aarya Season 2: Aarya returns to India after six months to testify against her father, brother, and Shekhawat in court. However, she faces new threats from various sources. She is attacked by an unknown assailant at her safe house and suspects that it was ordered by Sangram or Shekhawat's father Udayveer (Akash Khurana). She also has to deal with the emotional turmoil of her daughter Arundhati (Virti Vaghani), who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing Tej's death. She also has to cope with Hina's resentment and guilt for being married to Sangram.

Aarya decides to lie in court and save her father and brother from conviction, hoping that they will leave her alone. However, she soon realizes that they have their own agendas and are not willing to let go of the drug business. Her father, who is suffering from cancer, leaves his offshore accounts and assets to Aarya for her protection. Her brother, who wants to restart the pharmaceutical company as a front for his drug deals, tips off the police about a heroin consignment that belongs to the Russians. He plans to steal it later and sell it for a profit.

Aarya also faces pressure from the Russians, who want their money back for the lost consignment. She also has to deal with ACP Khan and the public prosecutor, who are angry with her for ruining their case and want to put her behind bars. Aarya tries to sell off the pharmaceutical company and escape from India with her children, but she needs Sangram's consent as well. However, Sangram is kidnapped and killed by his own guard, who was bribed by someone else.

Aarya finds out about the heroin consignment and collects it herself. She contacts the Russians and asks them to take it off her hands. She then confronts Udayveer and is about to kill him when he reveals a shocking truth: he is her biological father. In a tragic twist, she accidentally shoots him and is overcome with guilt and horror.

The season ends with a cliffhanger, as Aarya receives a call from an unknown number, saying "Hello, Aarya". The identity and motive of the caller are left unknown.