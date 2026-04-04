Before Akshaye Khanna, THESE 3 actors were considered to play Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar; why did they reject the role?

Dhurandhar was one of the biggest hit film of 2025 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, the character of Rehman Dacoit played by Akshaye Khanna gathered massive limelight.

In a recent interview, Mukesh Chhabra opened up about the casting of the film Dhurandhar. In the conversation, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Rahman's character of a Dakait in the film, which was later played by Akshaye Khanna, was initially not offered to him. This role was first offered to three different actors, but all of them refused to do it.

Why did three actors turn down Rahman Dakait’s role?

According to Mukesh Chhabra, among the actors who were offered the role, one was from the South film industry, and two were from Bollywood. However, he didn't reveal the name. He said that the actors rejected the film for various reasons. The main reason was that the film was being considered as a multi-starrer project, and it was mostly being seen as Ranveer Singh's film. Because of this, some actors felt that their role would not be as effective.

Akshaye Khanna's response to Rehman Dakait’s role

When the rest of the actors refused, the team approached Akshaye Khanna. Mukesh Chhabra said that Akshaye showed interest as soon as he heard the script and gave his nod for the film the same day. He also said that Akshaye Khanna is one of those actors who takes his own decisions and are not much influenced by the opinions of others. That is why he accepted this challenging role without much thought.

What is the story of Dhurandhar?

The story of Dhurandhar is based on the Layari area of Karachi, which is known for crime and gangster activities. Akshaye Khanna played the lead role in the film. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is being seen in the role of a spy agent who enters Pakistan and accomplishes a special mission. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

All about Dhurandhar's success

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar received a good response from the audience and critics upon its release. Akshaye Khanna's performance in the film was much appreciated. He played the role of Rehman Dakait so effectively that the role became memorable. The first part of the film was liked by the audience, and now the second part is also earning well in theaters.

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