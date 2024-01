Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for more than five decades. They are considered to be the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. It was in 1973 that they exchanged wedding vows. Their path crossed at Pune Film Institude in 1970 and they also appeared in many films together including Sholay, Silsila, Bansi Birju, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum and many more. They have been each other's pillar of strength and time and again they have proved that they are nothing short of a perfect couple. But did you know that Jaya Bachchan had a crush on some other superstar from Bollywood before she married Amitabh Bachchan? We are talking about Dharmendra. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan buys plot worth Rs 15 crore in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration; proves himself as a shrewd investor?

When Dharmendra spoke about Jaya Bachchan's fondness for him

It was during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Dharmendra spoke about this revelation. In an interview with Zoom, Dharmendra recalled some incidents from the sets of the film Guddi. The film starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and had a cameo of Amitabh Bachchan. It was revealed that Jaya Bachchan was quite fond of Dharmendra who is known as the He-Man of Bollywood and had a crush on him. She would allegedly hide behind the sofa to see him on the sets. Reacting to the same, he said, "This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay." Also Read - 12th Fail fame IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma reveals how much Salman Khan, Shah Rukh charge for performing at Mumbai Police's annual event

All about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featured Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and many more. The movie was helmed by Karan Johar. It turned out to be a hit as the film made around Rs 355.61 crore at the box office. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss had also become a huge topic of discussion. Dharmendra is among the most loved stars of Bollywood and with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani he proved that people across generations admire him. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also had a great 2023 as Gadar 2 and Animal became blockbuster hits. Overall the Deols had a great 2023.