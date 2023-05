Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that came out in 2001 is one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters ever. It is hailed as the biggest money-spinner in India. The movie had melodious songs like Udd Jaa Kale Kawan to the epic Dhai Kilo Kaa Haath fight sequence of . Gadar 2 made on a budget of Rs 120 crores is all set to release in the Independence Day weekend i.e. August 11, 2023. As per an entertainment portal, the orginal Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will see a re-release on June 9, 2023 in cinema halls all over India. The movie is an emotion for all the actors, filmmaker and stakeholders at Zee Studios. The team wants to revive the nostalgia of the old film before bringing Gadar 2 in the cinema halls. Also Read - Gadar 2: THIS south Indian actress to play Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's daughter-in-law in the much awaited sequel

A source told Pinkvilla that unlike many old movies that had selected re-runs at only multiplexes, Gadar would be coming to the single screens too. The source was quoted as saying, "The core of Gadar rests in the mass belt and the stakeholders will do a well-planned release of Gadar in some of the iconic single screens across India." The promotions of the movie started quite soon. Sunny Deol and had come for the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16 where dressed up as Chota Tara Singh. It seems more details related to release strategy, theatre listing and other plans will be revealed shortly. It seems work has begun to polish the old film. It has been converted to the 4K format and sound is being reworked to make it at par with today's movies. Gadar 2 makers might reveal a teaser in the month of June. The movie is coming on August 11, 2023. The source further said, "The teaser might be attached to the prints of Gadar or they might do a big launch on June 15, to mark 22 years of the cult blockbuster. A decision will be taken shortly."

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel play parents to Utkarsh Sharma. This time, he has to travel to Pakistan for his son. Utkarsh Sharma is the son of filmmaker . He worked in the movie Genius before this!