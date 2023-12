Karan Johar and Kajol are besties. And when you're so close with someone you evidently know all the secrets. Kajol and Ajay Devgn have had a long and successful career. The two are blessed with lovely kids, Nysa and Yug. In fact, fans often wondered how Ajay Devgn and Kajol ended up together. She is seen as this bubbly person while he is the typical introvert. Kajol who was one of the top leading ladies of the 90s apparently had this huge crush on a macho superstar. And it was Karan Johar who had revealed this best-kept secret in front of the world. Also Read - Is Kajol the new Hannibal? Actress drops a hint by posting AI-generated pictures; netizens react 'born to play villainous role'

It seems Kajol had this massive crush on Akshay Kumar. During the premiere of the film Henna, both Kajol and Karan Johar were present. It seems both of them were looking for Akshay Kumar. KJo said on The Kapil Sharma Show that Kajol would stare at him for hours, and was absolutely moony over him. While Akshay Kumar did not meet these two stars who were quite young then, the two managed to bump into one another. Henna had released in 1991. It was the same year when Saugandh had released. Akshay Kumar had made his debut with Shantipriya and people gushed over his toned body and natural good looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ????? ? (@akshayzraju)

Later on, Kajol and Akshay Kumar would go on to work in the movie Yeh Dillagi. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, it was a massive success. Fans loved the movie, especially the songs. Akshay Kumar and Kajol's song Dekho Zara Dekho showed their fab chemistry. While Akshay Kumar tasted mega success with Khiladi (1992), Kajol got that with Baazigar (1994).

Well, Karan Johar knows the secrets of almost everyone in Bollywood. He has made many shocking revelations over the years.