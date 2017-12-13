Before playing a village belle in Padman, Radhika Apte is here to stun you with a strikingly hot photoshoot

Radhika Apte, known for her slew of unconventional roles, will be next seen as a village belle in Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman but she has something else in store for all her fans before it. Radhika may be the newest talent on the block but she certainly has her style game on point that can be best described as unflinching, bold and innately sartorial. Her personal sense of style is simple, understated and classic. Dabbling into high street fashion with an equal mix of designer wear, Radhika Apte has been up and about making some stunning red carpet appearances that have compelled us to stare at her with awe. With many smokin' hot photoshoots in her kitty already, Ms Apte gears up to have another one and trust us, it's equally sensuous. Also Read: Padman new poster: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte hint at the trailer release of the film – view pic Also Read - Maestro teaser: Nithiin nails the character of a pianist in the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun

Radhika Apte poses on the cover of GQ India's December issue and thanks to her, the month got a bit hotter for us. Radhika sheds all her inhibitions through her recent set of pictures and oh boy, isn't she looking mindbogglingly hot! The Badlapur actress, known for her unconventional looks is nothing less than a hot property on the block. Blessed with talent and good looks simultaneously, Radhika has a lethal combination of everything that's so good. Essaying the role of a simple village woman Radhika is all set to woo the audience with her exuberant screen presence once again but a little bit of glamour will never do any harm, right? This definitely isn't Radhika's first ever sensuous photoshoot for she has had many in the past but is distinctly different. She tries to seduce you with those sensuous looks on her face and you have no other option but to fall for her charm. Also Read: Radhika Apte: Our country is very ashamed of sexuality, physicality or human body Also Read - Best Dressed: Nora Fatehi, Gauahar Khan, Disha Parmar leave us floored with their sartorial choices

Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Saina, Kaadan, Ok Computer – viewers have multiple options across theatre and OTT