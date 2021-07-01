Before playing Draupadi in Mahabharata, Deepika Padukone is likely to play Sita in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana – Deets inside

In 2019, and Madhu Mantena had announced that they have plans to tell the epic tale of from Draupadi's point of view. It was reported that Deepika would play the titular role of Draupadi in the film. The news had left fans excited about their most ambitious project. Two years have passed and there hasn't been a major update on it. But Madhu Mantena has said that the work on this particular project is still on adding that Draupadi's Mahabharata will take off after Ramayana. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 7 Bollywood hotties who KISSED their co-stars on-screen

"Deepika and I are making it together, but it's going to be Ramayana first. These things take time and we don't want to be irresponsible in our approach. Deepika and I are trying to do the Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view because we want the people to understand who Draupadi is. There is a lot of research that's going on (as we speak)," Madhu told Pinkvilla.

Madhu said that he and Deepika have worked upon various drafts of the film adding that such projects take time as they are working hard to put everything together. "These are not small responsibilities, we are looking to create a world which has not been seen before,” he said. Also Read - Pathan: John Abraham joins Shah Rukh Khan for an action-packed schedule; here's when Deepika Padukone will start shooting

It is also being said that before narrating the tale of Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view, Deepika is likely to play the role of Sita in Madhu's Ramayana. According to the reports, and are being considered the top contenders to play Ravaan and Ram respectively in the film. While an official confirmation is still awaited, Madhu said that 'an official announcement on the star-cast of Ramayana will be made around Diwali.'

Deepika, who had made her debut in Bollywood with the starrer in 2007, made her debut as a producer with the release of her special film . She has given hit films like (2013), (2013), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Happy New Year (2014), (2015) and (2015). And her films continue to create fireworks at the box office.

"If anything at all, I just want to keep growing, evolving and challenging myself. So I'd like to believe that best is yet to come," Deepika had said.

Deepika will soon be seen on the big screen with in Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83, revolving around India's victory in the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of star cricketer Kapil Dev. She will also team up with in The Intern, while Fighter casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, she will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.