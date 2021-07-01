Before playing Draupadi in Mahabharata, Deepika Padukone is likely to play Sita in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana – Deets inside

It was reported that Deepika Padukone would play the titular role of Draupadi in Mahabharata. However, Madhu Mantena said that it will take off after Ramayana wherein Deepika is likely to play Sita in the mythological drama.