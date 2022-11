Currently, Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are ruling the headlines as reports of their divorce have emerged. If reports are anything to go by, the two stars have separated and moved away from each other. It all started with Sania Mirza making a cryptic post on social media talking about hard days. Now, rumours are that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza parted ways as he was allegedly cheating on her. Both the stars have maintained stoic silence on the same. But as they are in the news, Sania Mirza's past has also once again gained attention. Here's a blast from the past.

Blast from the past: Did you know Sania Mirza was engaged to Sohrab Mirza?

Before Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza was set to marry her childhood friend named Sohrab Mirza. He is the owner of Universal Baker. They were engaged, however, they called it off and never reached the aisle. In an interview with Times of India in 2010, Sohrab Mirza spilled beans on this episode. He said that they realised that they were not compatible with each other and decided to part ways amicably. He said that it was a mutual decision and he had seen it coming as there were many differences between them. He was quoted saying with TOI, "Differences between us cropped up right from the word go. After the engagement, we realised we were completely incompatible although we had known each other for around six years and our families have been friends for three generations. The broken engagement didn't come out of the blue. I saw it coming!" There were rumours that there were problems because Sania was a star but he had rubbished all the rumours.

It was later in 2010 that Sania Mirza got married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. They have a son together. Their fans are only hoping that the news is not true.