Abhishek Banerjee clocks another year of being born. The actor has turned 38. Over the last few years, he has entertained us all with some memorable characters and stories. As per the information available online, he was a part of Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. An alumnus of Kirori Mal's dramatic society, Abhishek went on to become a casting assistant and associate. He has worked in films, short films and web series as well. Talent Powerhouse Abhishek Banerjee has given a gem of performances in films and web series like 'Pataal Lok' and 'Stree' and 'Rana Naidu'.

Every character of Abhishek has owned a significant place in the hearts of the audience. Whether it's a comedy, playing a dark character or that of a sissy boy, acting is something that reflects naturally on the actor. He now has Stree 2, Bhediya 2 and Rana Naidu 2 in the pipeline. As the actor now turns a year older, here's a look at his most loved characters:

1. Hathoda Tyagi in Pataal Lok

In the web series of Pataal Lok, Banerjee plays a dark character whose performance sent shivers through the audience. The series was a turning point in his life as he earned recognition through his performance. The actor, till date, is being called Hathoda Tyagi by his fans, wherever he goes.

2. Jana in Stree

Abhishek Banerjee immortalised the character of Jana in Stree. It goes without saying that there could have been no better Jana than the actor himself. The actor successfully tickles the funny bone of audiences with wit and expressions.

3. Subodh aka Compounder in Mirzapur

With his outstanding performance as the main character's friend in the series, Abhishek made a lasting impression. His character had a really amazing level of intensity that effectively held the attention of the audience.

4. Jaffa in Rana Naidu

Touted as the most difficult character he has played, Abhishek as Jaffa in Rana Naidu stood out, who fights off his childhood demons. Stepping into yet another never seen before avatar, Abhishek embodied another complex character and nailed it to the T.