As the skies of Indian cinema continue to be graced by high-flying action thrillers, the genre is set to soar to new heights with the World Television premiere of Flight on &Pictures tonight at 10 pm. Directed by Suraj Joshi and starring Mohit Chadda, Shibani Bedi, and Pavan Malhotra, Flight takes viewers on a turbulent journey with Ranveer Malhotra as he navigates deadly obstacles aboard a plane to survive. The film's arrival on television screens comes amidst a burgeoning trend of VFX-laden films that blend reality with fantasy, offering audiences an immersive experience that was once the domain of Hollywood. Flight itself, while modest in comparison to its contemporaries, has made a mark with its use of visual effects to heighten the tension and drama of its airborne narrative.

Flight movie promises thrilling experience

Expressing excitement about the big television release, Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, and Shibani Bedi shared their experiences working Flight in a chat with a media news portal. Mohit Chadda reflected on his challenging yet rewarding experience playing Ranveer Malhotra in the survival saga. He mentioned the thrill of delving into a character with intense emotional turbulence and hopes viewers will enjoy the adrenaline rush of the rollercoaster ride. Pavan Malhotra, known for his work in iconic films, found his character Balraj in Flight to be layered and captivating, akin to his previous notable roles. He expressed pride in being part of such a powerful storytelling experience. Shibani Bedi, who portrayed the ATC officer Rukhsana, described it as exhilarating and demanding, showcasing both strength and vulnerability. She highlighted the intense and suspenseful atmosphere of the film that kept her fully immersed in the storyline. Bedi hopes viewers will be captivated by Rukhsana's journey, leaving them on the edge of their seats until the very end.

More about Flight

In the broader context, Flight shares the airspace with the likes of 'Fighter', an action-packed spectacle starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Air Force pilots. 'Fighter' leverages the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike as a backdrop, marrying real-life events with cinematic heroism to fuel its patriotic fervor. Moreover, the upcoming release of 'Yodha', scheduled for 15 March 2024, promises to add another layer to the genre with Sidharth Malhotra leading the charge in what is expected to be a high-octane action thriller set against the backdrop of a hijacked plane¹³.

The rise of aerial action thrillers in Indian cinema is indicative of the industry's increasing reliance on VFX to tell more grandiose and visually arresting stories. With advancements in technology making VFX more accessible, filmmakers are now able to craft scenes that were previously unthinkable, pushing the boundaries of imagination.

As Flight makes its way to television, it not only offers an edge-of-the-seat experience but also stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where the sky is not the limit, but the beginning of new storytelling possibilities. Viewers can catch Flight on &Pictures or stream it on Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video, joining the ranks of an ever-growing library of VFX-driven films that are redefining the cinematic experience.