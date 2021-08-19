Bell Bottom: Ajay Devgn lauds Akshay Kumar for his decision to release the period action-thriller in theatres – view tweet

While all the actors and filmmakers took a digital route to release their films amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, Akshay Kumar and the makers of Bell Bottom took a bold and brave step to release their films in theatres. While the film has hit the screens today and we are already seeing the film garnering rave reviews from the masses, superstar Ajay Devgn has lauded the Khiladi for his decision of releasing the film in the cinema halls as it will revive the theatres. The Singham star tweeted, "Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations Party popper Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this
@akshaykumar #BellBottom."
Akshay Kumar recently shared his thought on opting for a theatrical release and said, "The pressure is there on everybody but I'm very sure that things are going to work out. There's a challenge, a risk. But if you haven't taken the risk in life, then what have you done? So we have gone with it." He added, "In this journey, I have my producers who have also taken the risk and that's how we have proceeded." Also Read - RRR star Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own THIS swanky SUV – deets inside
The story of Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment So, are you planning to watch the film in the theatres? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: 12 times Bollywood stars were caught making ridiculous comments – view pics
