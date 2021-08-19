Bell Bottom: Ajay Devgn lauds Akshay Kumar for his decision to release the period action-thriller in theatres – view tweet

While all the actors and filmmakers took a digital route to release their films amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, and the makers of Bell Bottom took a bold and brave step to release their films in theatres. While the film has hit the screens today and we are already seeing the film garnering rave reviews from the masses, superstar has lauded the for his decision of releasing the film in the cinema halls as it will revive the theatres. The star tweeted, "Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations Party popper Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this

@akshaykumar #BellBottom."

Akshay Kumar recently shared his thought on opting for a theatrical release and said, "The pressure is there on everybody but I'm very sure that things are going to work out. There's a challenge, a risk. But if you haven't taken the risk in life, then what have you done? So we have gone with it." He added, "In this journey, I have my producers who have also taken the risk and that's how we have proceeded."

The story of Bell Bottom is inspired by true events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars , , and in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment