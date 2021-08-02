Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Huma Qureshi starrer marks Bollywood's return to theatres with a HUGE TWIST in its release – deets inside

While the fans are still rejoicing with the return of one of their favorite superstars, Akshay Kumar's film, Bellbottom, ushering Bollywood's reentry in theatres after a prolonged sabbatical for the industry due to the oronavirus pandemic, another novel announcement from the makers will now offer an additional dimension of excitement. Pooja Entertainment's espionage thriller will be releasing in 2D as well as 3D formats, thus marking a major, welcome twist in its release, and providing added incentive for the audience to return to cinema halls as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]

The sneak peeks into the film, its teasers, the foot-tapping music and the star cast have already made a huge impression on fans and now this announcement promises to make them even more impatient to catch the film in the theatres. The sheer impact of the film's release date announcement, has had the inner trade circles and distributors talking. Headlined by , Bellbottom also stars , , , and , and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment 'Bellbottom' Produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bellbottom, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set to release on 19th August 2021.