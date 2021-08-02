Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Huma Qureshi starrer marks Bollywood's return to theatres with a HUGE TWIST in its release – deets inside

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Bellbottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi, and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The espionage thriller will be the first major film from Bollywood or any other industry for that matter to return to the theatres after the prolonged shutdown of cinema halls.