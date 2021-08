Bell Bottom: Fans share their excitement for the FDFS and express gratitude to Akshay Kumar for bringing cinema halls back to life

And the big day has finally arrived as 's highly-anticipated venture, Bell Bottom has hit the screens. While fans from across the country are gearing up for the first-day-first-show, they have praised the star and expressed their gratitude for releasing the film in cinemas instead of an OTT platform, which will help in the revival of cinema halls amid the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bell Bottom Box Office: Is this the REAL reason why Akshay Kumar opted for a theatrical release?

AWK there is only one superstar who always come forward to revive d dying industry & he's coming one more time 4 d distribution & exhibition sectors nd 4 Cinemas lovers #Bellbottom is realising 2day..support d INDIAN CINEMA nd bring it on? Reviews ?#AkshayKumar || @akshayKumar pic.twitter.com/4ZypOcuI5Y — Arun Thakur? (@Akkians_AT) August 19, 2021

After 1 hour of Bike riding finally reached my Destination.#BellBottom #BellbottomInCinemasAug19 @akshaykumar sir ??? thank u for everything. U r the only reason for I'm coming 60kms away from Hometown. Mandir jahan v ho Bhakt ko apne Bhagwan ke darshan karne jana padta hai. pic.twitter.com/UPNHf0FzP4 — Nikhil Akkistani (@NikhilAkkistani) August 19, 2021

9 Bje vala show nhi chla due to some technical issues projector khrab ho gya to 10 bje vale show ki ticket li or dekhne vale bhot log aaye huye hai cinema is back ?#BellBottom #AkshayKumar #Akkians #harvanviakkians pic.twitter.com/QFfLxt5wfP — Khiladi Yaman kumar (@yamandhull) August 19, 2021

#BellBottom to revive cinemas today. Akshay Kumar is the only A-listed superstar to release the movie in theatres after pandemic. And it is all ready to create a havoc on BO even in 50% occupancy pic.twitter.com/PO0mpKnp5b — Delightful (@Delightfulstar1) August 19, 2021

#BellBottom to revive cinemas today. Akshay Kumar is the only A-listed superstar to release the movie in theatres after pandemic. And it is all ready to create a havoc on BO even in 50% occupancy pic.twitter.com/PO0mpKnp5b — Delightful Anubhav (@Delightfulstar1) August 19, 2021

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the period action-thriller also features , and in pivotal roles. So, are you planning to watch this film in the upcoming weekend? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS member Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-Jung changes his Insta profile name to Kim Butter Daddy making fans' heart melt; Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged?