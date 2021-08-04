Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta leaves fans jaw-dropped with her epic transformation as Indira Gandhi; calls it an opportunity of a lifetime

The much-awaited trailer of 's espionage drama Bell Bottom was unveiled on Tuesday and fans have been going gaga over its cinematography and breathtaking visuals. Akshay looked impressive as the RAW agent in the trailer but the one actor who shocked each and everyone, was none other than who left her fans jaw-dropped with her epic transformation as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar to be the first guest on the show? Here's what we know

It took a while for social media to spot Lara in the film's trailer. And when they did, social media went berserk on how Lara looked completely unrecognisable in her role of Indira Gandhi. Fans hailed the makeup artist and even suggested that the artist should be honoured with a National award for his amazing work. They also praised Lara for her portrayal of the then PM.

OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe??.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..

#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6 — Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021

OMG ? is she #LaraDutta ?? unrecognizable... next level makeup.. the makeup artist deserves an award for this outstanding work.. pic.twitter.com/iuE32y5E50 — ?️⋆ ★⭒☆ (@ohnadaanparinde) August 3, 2021

Speaking about being cast as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, Lara said that she just got a call from the makers and they told her that this film is being made and they are casting for this role even before she heard the script. And she instantly agreed to play the role since it was an opportunity of a lifetime and a great responsibility to play the late former Prime Minister on the big screen.

"It is a great responsibility when you portray someone who's an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. It was very important to get her body language right. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was extremely centred. It was important therefore to portray her in that way. As a result, a lot of homework and research went into the role. It was an opportunity I am very thankful for," the 46-year-old actress said at the Bell Bottom trailer launch.

Bell Bottom, incidentally, is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.