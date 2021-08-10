Bell Bottom will mark the reopening of cinema halls across India, and it makes sense that it's happening with an movie, given that we're used to the superstar having two to three releases a year in theatres. However, the date the makers have chosen, 19th August, is a little quizzical, considering that Bell Bottom has an underlying current of patriotism to go with its espionage backdrop, which would make it ideal for an Independence Day release, not to mention that would give the movie two extended holiday weekends, factoring the Raksha Bandhan weekend, which comes right after, which is when the spy thriller is eventually releasing. To know the reason behind this decision, BollywoodLife quizzed Akshay Kumar about the same in an interview. Here's what he has to say... Also Read - WHAT! Aamir Khan was the videographer at Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's wedding? – view UNSEEN pics

Opening up about why the makers of Bell Bottom are bringing the film on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend, and trying to cash in on two major extended holidays, Akshay Kumar said, “See, it is not my call. Mr. , who's the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I'm just going according to what he wants.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on reports of slashing fees for Bell Bottom – view post

Upon reminding him that he's a senior actor and a superstar at that, so his producer must've definitely consulted him or at least discussed the release date before taking a decision, he added, “Nahi, nahi, consult karne ki baat hi nahi hai (no, there's no question of consulting), I think, according to him, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they're seasoned people, they know much better.” Also Read - BL Recommends: Loved Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown? You better not miss these too

Bell Bottom also stars , , Huma Qureshi and in key supporting roles, and is written and directed by Ranjit M. Teesri, and produced by and Deepshikha Deshmukh, under their banner, Pooja Entertainment.