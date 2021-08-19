Bell Bottom has released to a rousing reception A special screening for the media was held yesterday in Surat – since the movie cannot release in Maharashtra – and since then the review from all critics both freelancers and those associated with top publications or channels have been pouring with varying degrees of positivity. What's more, the , , , and spy thriller has also opened to extremely favourable word of mouth from the audience since the morning shows itself, which only goes to show the kind of blast it would've made at the box office had the movie released under normal circumstances. Also Read - Adil Hussain breaks his silence on Radhika Apte being ridiculously trolled for their lovemaking scene from Parched

One of the major aspects of Bell Bottom that the audience is waxing lyrical over are the twists, which aren't many, but when they occur, they jolt you and how! And, those who haven't seen it yet – a sizeable number given the theatrical shutdowns and restrictions – would be surprised to know (spoilers ahead, proceed with caution) that the two biggest twists of the film are centred on Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, not Akshay Kumar. Yup, you read that right. Both twists occurs in well into the second half, in fact, the Vaani twists comes at the end of the movie, and while the first serves as a major plot device in the taking the story forward, the second pulls the rug from beneath your feet.

Even though these are spoilers, that's all we're willing to divulge at this moment, so as not to completely spoil (pun intended) the viewing experience of those yet to see Bell Bottom.