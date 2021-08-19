Bell Bottom Spoiler Alert: Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are the biggest surprise elements of Akshay Kumar's spy thriller; deets of MAJOR TWISTS inside

One of the major aspects of Bell Bottom that the audience is waxing lyrical over are the twists, which aren't many, but when they occur, they jolt you and how! And, those who haven't seen it yet would be surprised to know (spoilers ahead, proceed with caution) that the two biggest twists of the film are centred on Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, not Akshay Kumar.