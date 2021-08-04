Akshay Kumar reveals he watched THIS Amitabh Bachchan blockbuster by buying a ticket in black

Yesterday, the trailer of starrer Bell Bottom was released at the national capital of India, Delhi. The launch was attended by the lead cast, where we also saw Akki's wife and kids accompanying him. While the trailer garnered positive response from the audience, the lead star opened up about his childhood memories in Delhi and also revealed that he once watched 's blockbuster in a theatre by buying a ticket in black. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar calls Bell Bottom’s release a gamble; Katrina Kaif reveals she's dating Vicky Kaushal?

The actor said, "I have a lot of memories attached to theatres in Delhi. I was born in Chandni Chowk, where several movie theatres are located, including Delite Cinema. I had watched several movies there. I remember watching 'Amar Akbar Anthony' in the theatre by buying a ticket in black... it was raining heavily that day but I wanted to watch that film at any cost. Being a cinema lover, it was extremely important for me to watch that film. I failed to get a ticket to a theatre nearby my locality..so I had to go to Amba cinema where I watched 'Amar Akbar Anthony' in black." He added, "Some films always remain alive in your memory and for me, 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is one such movie which will be cherished by me always." Also Read - Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with another powerful patriotic act; Lara Dutta is unrecognisable - watch

Talking about Bell Bottom, the film also features , and in key roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy-thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19 and will clash with Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 at the box office. It will be also related in 3D formats in some cinemas. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.