'It needs to STOP' American model has expressed her solidarity towards Hijab row. Bella Hadid took to her Instagram and shared her opinion on the ongoing Hijab controversy. She shared a few pictures of headlines that speaks about the controversies around women's choice to wear Hijab or not. She wrote, "With that being said- In other forms of discrimination: urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours. It's not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn't wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.

Her post further reads, " It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety. Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures. You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab. It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it. In regards to these new Bills that are either in the process of being passed , or have already, The egocentrics of a man to think for even for one second, that they have enough validity to make decisions for a woman in 2022, are not only laughable but actually sick in the head. As my friend @taqwabintali said to me “ You know, at the root of it all, all of this is just much deeper than Islamophobia; it's pure sexism and misogyny. no matter the countries or the time men always want to control what a woman does and wears.” It needs to stop." Bella's reaction to Hijab row has gone VIRAL and this reminds us of showing her solidarity on farmers' protest against three farm law. What do you have to say about Bella's opinion on Hijab row? Drop your comments in the box below.