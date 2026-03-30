Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee dies in drowning accident; Police REVEAL, ‘no shooting permission taken’

Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in an accident in Kolkata near Digha. According to reports, Rahul was shooting for a TV serial and was accompanied by his co-star, Sweta Mishra, and during one of the scenes, the tragic accident took place.

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in an accident in Kolkata near Digha. The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Talsari area near the border of Odisha and West Bengal. According to reports, Rahul was shooting for a TV serial and was accompanied by his co-star, Sweta Mishra. During the shooting, the two were doing a dance scene in which they had to perform in knee-deep water.

How did Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee die?

During this, he suddenly lost his balance and fell into a nearby pit. The incident happened so fast that the people present at the spot could not immediately understand what had happened. Soon after the accident, the two actors were rushed to the nearby Digha hospital, where doctors tried to save Rahul, but he was declared brought dead. At the same time, no serious information has been revealed about the condition of Sweta Mishra.

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What did the police say about the incident?

According to police officials, the matter is now under investigation, and it is being investigated from all angles. Balasore Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar said the incident was first reported from Digha police, following which the Talsari police swung into action. Police are investigating both incidents to determine the exact cause of the accident. According to Free Press Journal, an important thing that has come to light in the initial investigation is that the team did not take any official permission for the location where the shooting was happening.

Police said that such a shooting without permission is a violation of rules, and it increases security risks. Now it is also part of the investigation to determine what arrangements were made by the production team for security and whether there was any kind of negligence. The incident has once again raised questions about safety standards in the film and TV industry, especially during outdoor shoots.

All about Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee came from a film and theatre family. His father, Biswanath Banerjee, was a director, and Rahul stepped into the world of acting at a very young age. As a child, he participated in several stage productions with his father's theatre group. Gradually, he turned to films and made his mark. He got special recognition from the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The film was directed by Raj Chakraborty and also starred Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a success at the box office and played an important role in giving Rahul a strong identity in the industry.

Rahul's sudden demise has sent shockwaves among his fans and the entire Bengali film industry. On social media, people are remembering him and expressing grief over this incident. Several artists and organisations have also expressed their condolences over the incident.

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