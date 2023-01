Urfi Javed has been controversy's favourite child. She has been courting controversies because of her style statements. Well, that is majorly and sometimes due to her brutally honest opinions. That has not stopped Uorfi Javed from being herself. She continues to be the way she is without any qualms. Urfi Javed has been experimenting with her style statements more than ever and also speaking her heart out. And it seems she has just extended her support to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The movie has been garnering controversies a lot ever since the song Besharam Rang was released. Also Read - Urfi Javed REACTS to FIR filed against her by a politician; 'It’s making me suicidal'

Urfi Javed channels her inner Deepika Padukone from Pathaan

Urfi Javed has yet again made it to the Entertainment News of the day with her latest video. She dropped her latest video flaunting her latest style statement in an orange outfit. And she has played Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer song Besharam Rang from Pathaan in the reel video that she shared online. Urfi Javed is also seen in orange heels.

Check out Urfi Javed's video on Besharam Rang here:

Netizens have reacted to Urfi Javed's video. While a lot of people have linked it to the boycott trend. There are a few who have lauded Uorfi Javed's guts. Check out the comments here:

Pathaan song Besharam Rang controversy

Pathaan movie has been making it to the news section every day and mostly because of various controversies. When the Besharam Rang song was dropped it made a lot of people angry as Deepika was seen in an orange outfit in a very sensuous number in the film. CBFC board chief revealed that the makers have been asked to make certain changes to the film before its release. KRK, and have shared their views on Pathaan and the Besharam Rang song as well. It has added to the controversies. The promotions of Pathaan have not been happening till now. It is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. Directed by , Pathaan also stars as the lead antagonist.