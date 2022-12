The first song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan titled Besharam Rang is out now. It features Deepika Padukone and she is nothing less than a firecracker. The leggy lass has pulled off some of the most sensational looks in swimsuits and bikinis. She leaves everyone gasping for breath with hot moves. Shah Rukh Khan and his swag is as usual always on point. Even at 57, he is so fit and effortlessly moves with Deepika on the tunes of Besharam Rang. Of course, the fans are more than happy to witness the first song from Pathaan. Also Read - Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone show electrifying chemistry in this gorgeous party anthem

On Twitter, Besharam Rang is trending and all the SRKians are happy to see King Khan back in action. Though some are disappointed with less of SRK in the song, but everyone is drooling over Deepika Padukone's sensuous avatar.

Check out the Twitter reaction on Besharam Rang below:

Deepika is looking super duper hot in the song#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/haCeWvnSz8 — JoJo (@Jojo_Desai) December 12, 2022

Deepika looked insane in the song. She is heavenly. The way she dsnced was absolutely terrific. Her way of dancing was sensual and full of passion. She nailed it with the expression. Queen level performance! #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/kX79r0qEvi — G ⚡️ ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@gurdeep_0701) December 12, 2022

Well, hats off to Deepika Padukone for setting the screens on fire with her sensational moves. And King Khan, you were dearly missed. Can't wait for Pathaan.