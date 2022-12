Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan is surrounded by several controversies. The upcoming film is hogging attention and headlines for various reasons. On Friday, a group of Karni Sena members and other Hindu protestors were against the use of saffron colour in Deepika Padukone’s costume used in Pathaan song 'Besharam Rang'. The protesters gathers and disrupted the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at Bhedaghat near Jabalpur. The protestors were seen holding black and saffron flags in their hands and protested as they raised slogans and also chanted Hanuman Chalisa. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca; pictures and videos go viral

The heavy police force was deployed in Bhedaghat to control the situation, but the protestors insisted the Dunki makers to stop shooting in 10 minutes. The shoot continued even after the stipulated time. The protesters claimed that the makers of Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan showed saffron colour in an indecent and objectionable way and they will not be tolerating this. They demanded the shoot of such films be stopped on the banks of river Narmada. They even insisted that the film shooting spot has to be purified by spraying it with cow's urine.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the makers of Pathaan should clarify their stand over the choice of costumes and also said that any film that insults Hindutva will not run in Maharashta. Moreover, on Thursday actor came out in support and '#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking'. CPM leader Chigurupati Babu Rao took a dig at the film as he said that it is better to feed a hungry person than to watch Pathaan.

At the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), addressed the ongoing controversy and spoke his heart out about the protests against his upcoming film. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Jawan in his kitty. Helmed by , Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25.