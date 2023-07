Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine with praises pouring in for his latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans the romantic drama also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. After a decent opening in the theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha is climbing the ladder of success. Made on a budget of Rs 65 crores, the film has so far earned Rs 37.2 crore worldwide, and counting. With that being said, let’s have a look at Kartik Aaryan films as per their ranks at the box office. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer holds steady on first Monday

Kartik Aaryan’s debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood with the 2011 romance comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film made us laugh and drew in the bucks, collecting Rs 17.2 crore worldwide. But the success soon faded away with Kartik's two consecutive films, namely Akaash Vani and Kaanchi turning out to be disasters at the box office. On a budget of Rs 10 crore, Akaash Vani collected only 3.05 crore, and Kaanchi, made on a budget of Rs 20 crore collected just Rs 5.1 crore.

Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luck turned in favour of Kartik Aaryan with his fourth release, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Keeping alive the legacy of its sequel, the film outperformed, minting Rs 88 crore on a budget of Rs 22 crore. After delivering a box-office dud in 2017, with the film Guest Iin London, Kartik Aaryan hit a purple patch in his film career after he decided to be a part of the romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Luv Ranjan directorial amassed a whopping sum of Rs 157 crore on a budget of Rs 40 crore.

Kartik Aaryan spelled wonder with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, also had a decent theatrical run. But, the 2020 release Love Aaj Kal 2, did not create the expected magic, making the romance drama a flop. Kartik Aaryan, however, did not disappoint his fans, after he made a roaring comeback with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy earned a massive amount of Rs 266 crore, on a budget of just Rs 75 crore. But once again, Kartik Aaryan failed to bring in the bucks when Shehzaada underperformed, collecting Rs 49 crore on a budget of Rs 65 crore.

Kartik Aaryan upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. Both films are kept under tight wraps.