Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep's COMEBACK film records impressive...; Mohanlal factor makes it...

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection: At the Kerala box office, Bha Bha Ba got off to a great start. On its first day, the Dileep and Mohanlal film made about Rs 6.75 crore in India. Dileep's return to theatres after a long absence has generated a lot of curiosity, as seen by the opening figures. On Thursday, December 18, 2025, the movie had an amazing total Malayalam occupancy of 66.81 percent, according to the Sacnilk website.

With 63.16 percent occupancy, morning shows got off to a good start. Evening shows increased to 67.17 percent, while afternoon shows saw 57.74 percent. With a staggering 79.16 percent occupancy, night shows fared the best.

Mohanlal's cameo does the trick

Mohanlal's brief appearance is a major factor in the opening's success. He attracted admirers and family audiences, and his presence on film generated thunderous applause in theatres. One of the factors contributing to the movie's first box office success is the Mohanlal factor.

Bha Bha Ba box office collection day 1

According to the recent updates by Sacnilk, the Malayalam action comedy opened on a decent note, collecting 6.75 crore. Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley are among the cast members of Dhananjay Shankar's Bha Bha Ba. The film is commended for its lively presentation and elegant production.

Dileep's onscreen comeback

Bha Bha Ba is being referred to by viewers as a mass satire. Many spectators appreciated the humour, acting, and general atmosphere despite the script's flaws. The movie's destiny will be decided by the box office results in the next few days, excluding the opening day receipts.

