Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep-Mohanlal's action comedy opens with..., manages to collect Rs...

Bha Bha Ba box office collection day 1: Dileep's ambitious project, directed by newcomer Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Bha, has hit the theatres on December 18, 2025. Superstar Mohanlal has a key part in Bha Bha Ba, which has done incredibly well at pre-sales. With strong global receipts, industry insiders now predict that the action comedy might become Dileep's first double-digit opener.

Bha Bha Ba box office collection day 1

According to the recent updates by Sacnilk, the Malayalam action comedy opened on a decent note, collecting 0.99 crore as of now. As per trade experts, Bha Bha Bha might see a double-digit opening by the end of the day, considering the pre-sale numbers. Pre-sales revenue for the action comedy movie has surpassed Rs 5.48 crore, according to the reports from trade analyst Jerin Georgekutty.

After years of low phase and consecutive failures, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam film has a good chance of finally having a respectable opening at the box office. Legendary actor Mohanlal's inclusion in the lead ensemble has clearly helped advance bookings for Bha Bha Bha and is greatly boosted the movie's pre-release buzz.

Bha Bha Ba had an overall 63.16% Malayalam Occupancy on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Bha Bha Ba can become superhit if...

The film has a good possibility of being a box office superhit if the Dhananjay Shankar-directed film can wow viewers and garner rave reviews. However, Bha Bha Ba's future is currently quite uncertain because the movie's official trailer and first song haven't exactly impressed moviegoers.

More about Bha Bha Ba

Actor duo Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan have important parts in the action comedy movie with Mohanlal and Dileep. The supporting cast includes Sandy Master, Vijay Menon, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Devan, Balu Varghese, Sidharth Bharathan, Shaju Sreedhar, Saranya Ponvannan, Redin Kingsley, and others.

Gopi Sundar is in charge of the background score, while Shaan Rahman wrote the songs. The director of photography is Armo. The editing is done by Ranjan Abraham. Gokulam Gopalan finances Bha Bha Ba under the name Sree Gokulam Movies.

