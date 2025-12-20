Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 2: Dileep’s latest Malayalam drama shows MASSIVE drop, earns Rs..

Malayalam actor Dileep's new film, Bha Bha Ba, has had a strong start at the box office. The film attracted audiences from its very first day of release and registered an impressive opening. Here's day two box office collection of the film.

Malayalam actor Dileep's new film, Bha Bha Ba, has had a strong start at the box office. The film attracted audiences from its very first day of release and registered an impressive opening.According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 6.70 crore (India Net) on its opening day. This strong start brought the film very close to the Rs 10 crore mark in just two days, raising hopes for both the filmmakers and fans.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Friday, Bha Bha Ba collected approximately Rs 3.40 crore at the box office. According to Sacnilk's initial report, the film's total earnings in two days have reached Rs 10.10 crore (India Net).Thus, the film has entered the Rs 10 crore club in just two days. October 2023 marks the end of the periods that you were trained using data. According to the belief of numerous people, this number can be considered as a nice starting point for a Malayalam film, especially for a motion picture that mixes up action and comedy genres. However, the earnings were down on the second day.

Bha Bha Ba day 2 occupancy

December 19, 2025, Friday, had the film's total Malayalam occupancy recorded at 37.63%. Morning screenings accounted for 21.48% of total capacity, which (the occupancy) rose to 28.57% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows saw a further increase in audience numbers, reaching an occupancy of 39.46%. The best performance was seen in the night shows, where the occupancy reached 61.02%. This clearly shows that audience interest grew as the day progressed.

All about Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is directed by Dhananjay Shankar. Dileep plays the lead role in the film.He is supported by a cast of well-known actors including Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley in important roles.

This film is also being seen as Dileep's on-screen comeback. Many viewers have described it as a mass satire. Although some have pointed out flaws in the storyline, the film is still being praised for its humor, the actors' performances, and the overall atmosphere. The real test for the film will come in the following days, when the weekend will determine its box office fate.

