Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 5: Dileep-Mohanlal's Malayalam action comedy earns Rs...

Dileep plays a common man who abducts a chief minister from a rally in Dhananjay Shankar's debut film, Bha Bha Ba, which translates to Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 5: Dileep's Malayalam action comedy Bha Bha Ba is doing fairly well at the box office. After a great start, the film is currently making reasonable box office profits. According to recent reports, the film earned more than Rs 3.20 crore on its fourth day of release. Sacnilk, a trade expert, says that the film made Rs 6.7 crore on its first day of release.

The film then grossed Rs 3.3 crore on Friday, and because Saturday's box office receipts were very similar, it made Rs 3.2 crore. It is estimated that it made an additional Rs 3.2 crore on Sunday. In just four days, this raises the movie's total to Rs 16.40 crore.

Bha Bha Ba box office collection day 5

On Monday, December 22, the movie collected Rs 7 lakh net in India (early reports), according to Sacnilk. Thus, the total collection of Bha Bha Ba now goes to Rs 16.47 crore.

In terms of the movie's overall occupancy rate, it was 41.26% on Sunday. With 27.74% filled during the early shows, the morning programs here got a respectable start. It then increased to 45.04% in the afternoon shows and reached a peak of 51.92% in the evening shows. Last but not least, the night performances wrapped in the day with an occupancy of 40.34%.

Dileep's onscreen comeback

Bha Bha Ba is being referred to by viewers as a mass satire. Many spectators appreciated the humour, acting, and general atmosphere despite the script's flaws. The movie's destiny will be decided by the box office results in the next few days, excluding the opening day receipts.

About Bha Bha Ba

