Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 5: Dileep-Mohanlal's film shows STABILITY despite...; earns Rs....

Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley play important parts in the Dhananjay Shankar-directed movie.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 23, 2025 12:36 PM IST

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite noticeable declines after the first day, Dileep's most recent film, Bha Bha Ba, is holding up rather well at the box office. The movie made an estimated Rs 16.4 crorein India net in its first four days of release. According to early estimates, the movie made about Rs 1.10 crore in India net on Day 5, which was the first Monday, according to the Sacnilk website. As a result, the total amount collected is now Rs 17.50 crore.

Bha Bha Ba day-wise box office collection

Day 1 saw a solid start for Bha Bha Ba with Rs 6.7 crore. Day 2 revenue for the movie dropped dramatically to Rs 3.3 crore. Day 3 collections were Rs 3.2 crore, while Day 4 collections were also Rs 3.2 crore. The sum was increased by Rs 1.10 crore on the fifth day.

Bha Bha Ba theatre occupancy

Bha Bha Ba achieved an overall Malayalam occupancy of 12.98% on Monday, December 22, 2025. At 8.38%, morning shows got off to a dismal start. The occupancy rate for the afternoon shows was 9.72%. At 12.85%, evening shows showed a little improvement. Night performances had the best response, with 20.95% occupancy.

Bha Bha Ba cast

Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley play important parts in the Dhananjay Shankar-directed movie.

More about Bha Bha Ba

The film, directed by Dhananjay Shankar and written by husband-wife actor duo Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, is confused in its storyline, scripting, and making, even though there is a disclaimer to leave logic at the door," the ETimes review said. Bha Bha Ba maintains steady daily numbers despite conflicting assessments.

