Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 6: Dileep-Mohanlal's film sees slight GROWTH after...; earns Rs...

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection: Bha Ba, starring Dileep, maintains a respectable hold at the box office on Day 6. Despite seeing a significant decline following its premiere, the movie was able to maintain stability throughout the week. Early estimates from the Sacnilk website indicate that on its sixth day, the movie made about Rs 1.15 crore in India net. Compared to Day 5, when it brought in Rs 1.1 crore, this is a little increase. As a result, India's overall net collection is currently Rs 18.65 crore.

With Rs 3.2 crore earned on both Saturday and Sunday, the movie had a great weekend. The collections then fell sharply on Monday. Tuesday, though, was a little better.

Bha Bha Ba theatre occupancy

The Malayalam occupancy rate for Bha Bha Ba was 15.23 per cent on December 23, 2025. At 8.76 percent, morning shows were low. The occupancy rates for the afternoon and evening shows were 13.94 percent and 13.98 percent, respectively. With a percentage of 24.25 percent, night shows did the best.

Bha Bha Ba cast

Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley play important parts in the Dhananjay Shankar-directed movie.

More about Bha Bha Ba

The film was directed by Dhananjay Shankar and written by husband-wife actor duo Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. Bha Bha Ba maintains steady daily numbers despite conflicting assessments.

