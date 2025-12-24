Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 7: Dileep-Mohanlal's film manages to earn Rs...

Dileep-Mohanlal's Bha Bha Ba has been successful in maintaining a strong hold so far. Check out its day 7 collection.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 7: Dileep’s Mollywood action-comedy film continues to make headlines for its performance at the box office. Such was the impact of Bha Bha Ba on day 1 that it occupied a spot in the top 10 list of one of the biggest Malayalam openers of 2025. On day 1, the action-packed entertainer managed to surpass Prince and Family which earned Rs 1 crore on first day in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on the day of its release, the film collected Rs 6.7 crore net in India. The film also emerged as Dileep's career-best opening day in the US. How has the film performed on day 7? Read on to find the answer.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Bha Bha Ba managed to mint Rs 0.37 crore India net on its seventh day. Following a strong opening, the film maintained a steady hold until day 6. According to Sacnilk, Bha Bha Ba performed well on its first 6 days and successfully earned an estimated Rs 18.65 Cr India net. Considering the fact that the film's early reviews were mixed to negative, Bha Bha Ba raked in positive revenue. The cameo by Mohanlal worked in favour of Dhananjay Shankar’s directorial debut.

What did X review of Bha Bha Bha say?

Within minutes of its release, the social media was flooded with reaction from people who watched the film on the first day. A netizen tweeted, "This movie runs purely on entertainment, not logic. If you’re here to switch off your brain and just enjoy the ride, it works. If you’re searching for logic or realism, better skip it. #GBU version of #Dileep and #Mohanlal (sic)." Next tweet read, "#BhaBhaBa is eccentric, over the top n pure madness! #DhananjayShankar has cooked a fun entertainer!#Dilieep is in fantastic form! Interval sequence is pure madness! Then there is the 20 min cameo from the OG #Lalettan @Mohanlal Blast! Packed theatre experience #Azhinjattam (sic)." Another viewer had posted, "Better Than Expected... First Half Was Top Pure Entertainer Towards The Climax Bha Bha Bhaa... ‍♂️ L Intro Was Literally Kathichu His Climax Portions Could Have Been Better Overall a Good Theatre experience (sic)."

