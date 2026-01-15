Bha Bha Ba OTT Release: When and Where to watch Dileep and Mohanlal's action-comedy? All you need to know

The action-comedy Bha Bha Ba, subtitled Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam, was promoted as a fun movie for a wide range of viewers. Technically speaking, Gopi Sundar wrote the background score while Shaan Rahman wrote the songs for the movie.

Bha Bha Ba OTT Release: The Malayalam action-comedy Bha Bha Ba, which hit theatres last month, is already set for its digital release. Dileep was the main lead, and Mohanlal played a special character in it. The movie will be available for streaming from January 16, 2026. ZEE5 has bought the rights to stream the movie after the theatrical release, and it will be accessible for viewers starting tomorrow. The first-time director Dhananjay Shankar's Bha Bha Ba was a global cinema release on December 18, 2025. The screenplay was co-written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, and the film was produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy through the Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions banners.

The film, which was categorised as a commercial action-comedy, was released during a very competitive year-end window and was able to complete its theatrical run before it was available on OTT.

Bha Bha Ba OTT: Where and when to watch?

The movie will be available to watch from January 16 on Zee5. The film has a large ensemble cast including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Ashokan, Fahim Safar, Devan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley. Other than Mohanlal's extended cameo, the film also has special appearances by S. J. Suryah, Salim Kumar, and Riyaz Khan.

More about Bha Bha Ba

The action-comedy Bha Bha Ba, subtitled Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam, was promoted as a fun movie for a wide range of viewers. Technically speaking, Gopi Sundar wrote the background score while Shaan Rahman wrote the songs for the movie. Ranjan Abraham did the editing while Armo did the cinematography.

A large technical team was also assembled for the project, including costume designers Dhanya Balakrishnan and Venkit Sunil, action choreographers Kalai Kingson and Supreme Sundar, and production designer Nimesh M. Thanoor.

