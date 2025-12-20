Bha Bha Bha Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhananjay Shankar’s directorial debut sees DIP, earns Rs...

Bha Bha Bha was released in the theaters on December 18, 2025. Let's take a look at how the film is performing on day 3 of the release.

Dhananjay Shankar’s directorial debut, Bha Bha Bha, was released on December 18, 2025. The action comedy features a distinguished cast of Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan. It also features a cameo by Mohanlal. It is written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. After its big screen release, the movie has generated a lot of buzz on the internet. Mohanlal’s cameo in the film acted as one of the biggest factors in the movie’s initial day one success. On the opening day, the movie made around Rs 6.75 crore in India. On the second day, it made around 3.40 crores, making its total revenue for 2 days Rs. 10.1 crore. Let’s take a look at how the movie is performing on the third day of release.

Bha Bha Bha Box Office collection Day 3

As per Sacnilk, Bha Bha Bha saw a Malayalam occupancy of 66.81 percent, earning around Rs 6.75 crore in India on the first day. Making approximately Rs. 3.40 crore on day 2, the movie earned Rs. 10.1 crore in 2 days.

It saw a significant dip on day 2, and the trend seems to be continuing on day 3 as well. As of now, as per Sacnilk, the movie has made around Rs. 0.42 crores on day 3. It is to be noted that these are early estimates, and the total revenue of day 3 will be released by the end of the day. As of now, the movie also had an overall Malayalam occupancy of 8.92%.

The morning shows saw an occupancy of 8.92%, while the rest of the data will be released as the day progresses. The movie might pick up the pace during evening shows, as the first weekend tends to show an increase for the newly released movies.

TRENDING NOW

Bha Bha Bha Box review and initial success

One of the major factors in the film’s initial success is Mohanlal’s cameo in it. Attracting and captivating the audience, his appearance helped in earning on the opening day. IMDB describes Bha Bha Bha’s plot as, “Three interconnected lives unfold, with one being a successful conman who continuously deceives others without facing consequences.” It is described as a mass-entertainer film and currently has a 4.4 user review (out of 10). One of the reviews on IMDb says, “I truly regret going and watching this film. This Movie rarely has any any kind of Cinematic elements, Started with some kind of expection but through the halftime was mentally exhausted from what i saw.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more