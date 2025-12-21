Bha Bha Bha Box Office Collection day 3: Dileep’s film remains STEADY, earns Rs…

Bha Bha Bha saw a sharp decline in earnings just after the release day at the box office. On day 3, the film is holding steady.

Dileep’s most recent Malayalam film, Bha Bha Bha, has been holding steady at the box office on Day 3 of the release. The movie saw a very sharp dip in earnings after the opening day. On the first day, the movie earned Rs. 6.7 crores. However, on day two, it managed to earn Rs. 3.3 crores, observing a sharp fall. As per the Sacnilk website, the film’s third day saw similar earnings as day 2. According to the early estimates, it earned Rs. 3.25 crores at the box office. The film, which already opened to mixed reviews, is performing decently.

Bha Bha Bha Box Office Collection day 3

As per Sacnilk’s website, Bha Bha Bha earned Rs. 3.25 crores on day one, according to the early estimates. This has made the movie’s total earnings Rs. 13.25 crores. The movie had an overall Malayalam occupancy of 36.63%. This is similar to the occupancy of day 2, which was observed to be 37.63%.

The morning shows had an occupancy of 18.92%. Afternoon shows observed the footfall of 31.22%. The evening shows saw a slight increase in the same, with 38.36%. The night shows had the highest rate of footfall, with an occupancy of 58.03%.

The movie observed the highest amount of occupancy in Mumbai, with a footfall of 50.67%. This was followed by the National Capital Region and Kochi, both observing an occupancy of 47.50%. The least amount of footfalls were observed at Alappuzha, which stood at 25.00%.

Bha Bha Bha reviews

The sudden fall in the earnings is a concerning box office trend for any film, especially one with a star cameo like this one. With viewerships falling even on Fridays and Saturdays, the pattern shows a lack of interest by the audience. One of the biggest factors behind the same could be the lack of positive word of mouth for the movie. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike. With majorly negative opinions, the movie was criticized for its illogical plotline, overuse of meta-references, and weak script.

What was the reason for initial hype?

Another major factor for the initial hype could be Mohanlal’s cameo, which drove the audience to watch the film on the first day. However, the quickly spread negative review and word-of-mouth prevented the initial hype from being translated into an overall, steady viewership.

More about Bha Bha Bha

Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Bha stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan. It was released on December 18, 2025, and features a cameo by Mohanlal. The film’s script was written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

