Bha Bha Bha X Review: Dileep-Vineeth Sreenivasan's action comedy opens to MIXED reactions, fans HAIL Mohanlal as...

Bha Bha Bha X Review: The light-hearted action Malayalam flick Bha Bha Ba - Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam made its worldwide theatrical release on December 18, 2025. Dhananjay Shankar, in his debut film, has an eminent cast, among which Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan are the main, whereas Mohanlal is in a lengthy cameo. Meanwhile, the movie has opened in theatres, and social media, especially X, started to buzz with the first impressions. These early posts by film-goers attending the first-day and early shows are the first indications of audience-driven reactions.

Bha Bha Bha X Reactions

The number of audience responses is anticipated to rise as additional screenings are planned for the upcoming hours and days, influencing broader discussions about the movie's presentation, performances, and general reception. As they come in, some of these early responses are featured below.

Thought Jailer was peak Lalettan entry?

Think again. This one hits harder, louder, and deeper ??#BhaBhaBa | #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/5kxsfp84aT — razi. (@iamrazi18) December 18, 2025

#BhaBhaBa FIRST HALF - SUPERB ONE ?? After a Long PEAK #DILEEP With Peak Energy & Pure Entertainer. Whole Reference Worked Well Including His Own & Ghilli Too! Interval Fight & Other Turns theatre Blasted. Devji, Vineeth & Others ?? Dhananjay Cooked & Waiting for 2nd Half pic.twitter.com/u65Emu1kz1 — Abin Babu ? (@AbinBabu2255) December 18, 2025

Bha Bha Bha crew

Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy are producing the movie under the names Gokulam Productions and Sree Gokulam Movies. Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef wrote the screenplay, and director Dhananjay Shankar added dialogue and other screenplay aspects. Cinematographer Armo, editor Ranjan Abraham, and production designer Nimesh M. Thanoor make up the technical crew.

Shaan Rahman wrote the music for the movie, and Gopi Sundar composed the background score. Sandy, who is also in the cast, is in charge of the dance choreography, while Kalai Kingson and Supreme Sundar choreograph the action scenes. Dhanya Balakrishnan and Venkit Sunil oversee costume design, while Ronex Xavier handles cosmetics.

Bha Bha Bha supporting cast

Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley are some of the supporting cast members. Digital intermediate processing by Color Planet Studios and visual effects by Ident Labs are part of the film's post-production.

Dream Big Films is in charge of Bha Bha Ba's distribution, while Phars Film oversees international markets. Both spectators and industry observers are keeping a careful eye on how discussions around X develop throughout the day as the theatre run gets underway.

