ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Bha Bha Bha X Review: Dileep-Vineeth Sreenivasan's action comedy opens to MIXED reactions, fans HAIL...

Bha Bha Bha X Review: Dileep-Vineeth Sreenivasan's action comedy opens to MIXED reactions, fans HAIL Mohanlal as...

Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley are some of the supporting cast members. Digital intermediate processing by Color Planet Studios and visual effects by Ident Labs are part of the film's post-production.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 18, 2025 10:07 AM IST

Bha Bha Bha X Review: Dileep-Vineeth Sreenivasan's action comedy opens to MIXED reactions, fans HAIL Mohanlal as...

Bha Bha Bha X Review: The light-hearted action Malayalam flick Bha Bha Ba - Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam made its worldwide theatrical release on December 18, 2025. Dhananjay Shankar, in his debut film, has an eminent cast, among which Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan are the main, whereas Mohanlal is in a lengthy cameo. Meanwhile, the movie has opened in theatres, and social media, especially X, started to buzz with the first impressions. These early posts by film-goers attending the first-day and early shows are the first indications of audience-driven reactions.

Bha Bha Bha X Reactions

The number of audience responses is anticipated to rise as additional screenings are planned for the upcoming hours and days, influencing broader discussions about the movie's presentation, performances, and general reception. As they come in, some of these early responses are featured below.

TRENDING NOW

Bha Bha Bha crew

Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy are producing the movie under the names Gokulam Productions and Sree Gokulam Movies. Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef wrote the screenplay, and director Dhananjay Shankar added dialogue and other screenplay aspects. Cinematographer Armo, editor Ranjan Abraham, and production designer Nimesh M. Thanoor make up the technical crew.

Shaan Rahman wrote the music for the movie, and Gopi Sundar composed the background score. Sandy, who is also in the cast, is in charge of the dance choreography, while Kalai Kingson and Supreme Sundar choreograph the action scenes. Dhanya Balakrishnan and Venkit Sunil oversee costume design, while Ronex Xavier handles cosmetics.

Bha Bha Bha supporting cast

Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley are some of the supporting cast members. Digital intermediate processing by Color Planet Studios and visual effects by Ident Labs are part of the film's post-production.

Dream Big Films is in charge of Bha Bha Ba's distribution, while Phars Film oversees international markets. Both spectators and industry observers are keeping a careful eye on how discussions around X develop throughout the day as the theatre run gets underway.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Bha Bha Bha Review Bha Bha Bha Twitter Reaction Bha Bha Bha Twitter Review Bha Bha Bha X Review Mohanlal