Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra is celebrating 10 glorious years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag along with Farhan Akshtar, and BollywoodLife got candid with the filmmaker about the film and his fond memories of the film, including approving Aamir Khan to play the lead and mote. In an exclusive chat with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, he spoke his heart out and shared his fondest memory of making Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. " There are many fond memories, not just of the process of making the film but of everything from the feedback of people and more. We have not only gotten commercial success from the film, but it has also inspired millions of people, even now. But the fondest memory was meeting Milkha Singh for the first time, and I always wanted to tell the story of the partition of India, and with Milkha Singh, he was the perfect person to tell the story of the partition."

"So while making the film, I wanted to meet him, and the moment I met him, I was blown away. The first thing he asked me was, 'Khana kya khaaoge beta". I was there for two days; it felt like home with him. But I cancelled my flight and stayed back for 5 days, and the time I spent there was just the most beautiful part of my life. Making a story on Milkha was not only about sport but a story of a survivor in the part who saw it all and emerged as a winner who isn't in an inspiration."

Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra refuses to call Bhaag Milkha Bhaag a sport biopic.

Talking about why he made a film on Milkha Singh, Rakeysh adds, " I didn't make a film on Milkha Singh because he was a sports personality; I just told his story in totality. Honestly, that film made me realise that it's not the story of his spots but a story of a common man who faces so many circumstances and gives us purpose and inspiration to lead a life. There are many such personalities, many of whom I don't know or you know, but when you come across a story, you need to tell about it. I did come across story". He further adds, "I wanted to tell a story on a partition, and when I feel strongly about something, and this story was something that was giving me sleepless nights, I don't really think it will be a hit. You just have to put your heart and soul into it."

There were lots of talks about Aamir rejecting the film, addressing the same, Rakeysh reveals, "Aamir and I go back a long way; we both share a very special bond. We just did Rang De Basanti together. I did pitch the story to him, not as a very formal offer, but what he thought about it. He thought it was a very nice story to make, but he was not in that space to do a film at that point of time. When I met Farhan, I spoke to him about the film, and within 20 minutes, it was like we were doing this film together. The feeling was so positive and stringent that I always wanted to work with Farhan. In fact, I had offered him a role in Rang De Basanti even 10 years ago, when I told him in 2023 that I wanted him to think about acting when he was making Lakshya, and the rest is history."