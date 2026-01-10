Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie: Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre starrer TV show to make theatrical debut in…

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie: Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre starrer television show is set to be released as a movie soon. Check out the release date, cast and more.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which is one of the iconic long-running TV shows, is set to be made as a movie as well. Yes! You read that right. After entertaining the TV audience, the sitcom will be made as a feature film, marking it a significant moment for Indian television in film adaptations. The big news is yet to come. Yes! The film will be released soon. Hold your breath as the movie has been titled as Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run, which is slated to be released in theatres on February 6, 2026. The announcement has increased the excitement among fans.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run Film

The movie will feature the original cast from the TV including Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, and Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabi. Joining the cast, the movie will feature Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua, who are expected to bring new dimensions on the big screen. The movie will expand the show’s universe with its signature humour. Well! Its a big milestone for a show like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which has been entertaining the audience since 2015.

TRENDING NOW

The film has been backed by Zee Cinema and Edit II Productions. While announcing the news of the film, makers wrote, “Gali-gali mein hoga shor, kyunki Bhabiji ki sawaari nikal padi hai theatres ki ore! ? #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun 6th February se, aapke nazdeeki theatres mein! Ji Haan! 6th February… Sahi Pakde Hain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

In the comment section of the post, Shubhangi Atre wrote, “Dear All It fills my heart with immense joy to share with you a very special project—a movie that is born out of the show you have been loving and supporting for the last 11 years. This journey would not have been possible without your unwavering love, encouragement, and belief in us. Your love has always been our greatest treasure, and every moment of your support has inspired us to create something truly meaningful. This movie is a labor of love, passion, and dedication, and we humbly request your blessings and affection as we bring it to life on the big screen. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey—our amazing team, our creative collaborators, and most importantly, YOU, our audience. Your support has been the backbone of this endeavor, and it means the world to us. Please shower this project with your love, and let us continue this beautiful journey together. Your blessings will guide us and make this movie truly special. With heartfelt gratitude and love, Shubhangi Atre.”

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run

The shooting of the film began and concluded in March 2025. The film was extensively shot in Dehradun and Mussoorie in just 20 days. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 6, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more