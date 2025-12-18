Bhagyalakshmi CALLS OUT Mohanlal over his Bha Bha Ba cameo, labels him 'insensitive and...'; SLAMS Dileep for...

Bha Bha Ba controversy: Participating in a panel titled Patriarchy in Indian Cinema: Power, Gender, Politics, Bhagyalakshmi discussed how the survivor in the 2017 assault case was first left to fight the battle alone and had little to no assistance from the Malayalam film industry.

The trailer for Malayalam actor Dileep's recent movie, Bha Bha Ba (short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam), was released following his acquittal in the 2017 actress assault case. Mohanlal also makes a brief appearance in the movie, which has been released on December 18. Speaking to the media outside the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), actor and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi criticised Mohanlal. This is what she stated.

What did Bhagyalakshmi say about Mohanlal?

Participating in a panel titled Patriarchy in Indian Cinema: Power, Gender, Politics, Bhagyalakshmi discussed how the survivor in the 2017 assault case was first left to fight the battle alone and had little to no assistance from the Malayalam film industry.

TRENDING NOW

She then addressed the media, accusing Mohanlal of being "thoughtless" and "insensitive" for promoting Bha Bha Ba's poster and marketing materials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFFK (@iffklive)

“Did Mohanlal even pause for a moment before sharing that poster right after the verdict? We heard him repeatedly say, I pray for her (the survivor). When someone with that kind of influence does this, what message is being sent to survivors?” questioned Bhagyalakshmi, adding, “This is not about cinema alone anymore. This is about ethics. It is about what we choose to endorse publicly.”

Bhagyalakshmi slams Dileep after...

Bhagyalakshmi also slammed Dileep’s conduct after his acquittal, stating, “He appeared jubilant, addressing the media and attacking his former wife, Manju Warrier, who had supported the investigation.”

Additionally, she asserted that Manju would have suffered if the survivor had not come out with her story at that time. According to the actor, the victim endured more "humiliation" in the courtroom than she did during the assault, but she persevered.

Bha Bha Ba box office collection

According to the recent updates by Sacnilk, the Malayalam action comedy opened on a decent note, collecting 0.99 crore as of now. As per trade experts, Bha Bha Bha might see a double-digit opening by the end of the day, considering the pre-sale numbers. Pre-sales revenue for the action comedy movie has surpassed Rs 5.48 crore, according to the reports from trade analyst Jerin Georgekutty.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more