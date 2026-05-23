Bhagyashree DEFENDS Salman Khan after actor losses cool at paparazzi outside hospital: 'We are humans too'

Bhagyashree supported Salman Khan after his angry reaction to paparazzi outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, urging people to respect celebrities' privacy during difficult moments.

Following Salman Khan's recent violent outburst at paps outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, actress Bhagyashree has come out in favour of the actor. During the encounter, Salman, who usually appears greeting and smiling for photographers, showed signs of distress and yelled at the photographers, asking if they had "lost their minds." Later, he posted a number of messages cautioning photographers against attempting to "make money" out of someone's suffering and stating that, even at sixty, he still knows how to fight.

Bhagyashree comes in support of Salman

In response to the issue, Bhagyashree asked people to keep in mind that celebrities are also humans and should be treated with compassion when they are going through difficult times. "You do your job, but please don't forget that we are also humans. The media and artists have an equal partnership" the Maine Pyar Kiya actress remarked in Hindi during a speech, according to Times Now.

Furthermore, the actress stated that paparazzi and artists must respect one other, particularly at sensitive and tough moments. The Maine Pyar Kiya actress went on to say that when someone is in suffering from stress, they prefer to be alone. "So I think that point has to be respected," she said.

Since starring together in the 1989 hit Maine Pyar Kiya, which was Bhagyashree's Bollywood debut and went on to become one of the most famous love films of its era, Bhagyashree and Salman Khan have had a close relationship.

Salman loses cool at hospital paps

On May 19, paps from outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai showed Salman obviously irritated with the paparazzi gathering outside the building. Pointing toward the photographers, he was heard shouting, "Pagal ho gaye ho?" (Have you gone insane?)" he said, making a clear angry motion to his forehead.

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