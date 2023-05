Bhagyashree had a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She played his former love interest in the movie. That's not it, Bhagyashree's husband, Himalay Dassani and her son, Abhimanyu Dassani were also a part of the movie. They both had special appearances as well. Now, Bhagyashree and Salman Khan are known for their superhit movie Maine Pyar Kiya. They set screens on fire with their amazing chemistry. However, right after her debut, Bhagyashree moved away from showbiz to focus on her family. In a recent interview, the gorgeous actress recalls being asked about her alleged affair with Salman right after she delivered Abhimanyu. Also Read - Did Akshay Kumar cross check with Salman Khan before deciding on Eid 2024 for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Bhagyashree and are going to be featured in NRI Wives together. The actress featured on Siddharth Kannan's chat show recently to promote the same. And during the interview, Siddharth got talking about how back then there were entertainment news tabloids and magazines that would put out false articles with no way to correct them right away. While, today, due to the availability of platforms, they are able to stop the spread of misinformation quickly. Bhagyashree recalls an incident when she gave birth to Abhimanyu. Her sister-in-law was just outside her room and a particular scribe, a journalist came in with a huge bouquet asking to meet Bhagyashree.

They allowed the scribe to meet her and when the person came into her room, she saw Himalay and asked him, "Aapko kaise lagta hai, Bhagyashree ka affair Salman ke saath tha aur ab ye bachcha hua hai?" The actress was baffled and recalls that there were no such talks even during the shooting of Maine Pyar Kiya. The actress shares that Salman Khan was a gentleman throughout and nobody ever spoke such a thing about her and the superstar before. And this was the next day after delivering Abhimanyu. Bhagyashree recalls feeling how people would do or say anything to hurt others. It was right after that, that Bhagyashree distanced herself from the film world.

Watch the video of Bhagyashree recalling being asked about affair with Salman Khan here:



Elaborating on Salman's gentlemanly and kind and sweet gestures, Bhagyashree also revealed how Salman personally called her, Himalay and Abhimanyu regarding their cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.