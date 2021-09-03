Bhagyashree's debut performance in her 1989 film , where she featured opposite , remains one of her best works in the industry. But many might not know that the actress was not comfortable doing kissing and hugging scenes with Salman on the sets. Also Read - Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and more Bollywood divas of the 90s and their lesser known, unseen beautiful daughters

"I was just 18 years old and though I was in love at that time and going to get married, I had never even hugged a guy till then. I got worried, and started crying after hearing that I will have to hug Salman during a song sequence in 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. After half an hour, Salman came up to me and innocently requested me saying 'Please do it.' I couldn't say no," Bhagyashree went down memory lane to recall an apprehensive moment she had while shooting for the film.

If you could recall, there was a scene in Maine Pyar Kiya where Salman and Bhagyashree are seen sharing a passionate kiss through the glass. The actress revealed that because of her apprehension to shooting kissing scenes, the sequence was shot with a glass between them.

"I was about to get married, so I wasn't so comfortable doing a kissing scene back then. Sooraj sir (Barjatya, director) came up with an idea of having a glass in between us and the kiss would be showcased through that. That's how they changed the sequence," she said.

Bhagyashree will be seen as a special guest this weekend on Zee Comedy Show. Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale and Siddharth Sagar's comedy act based on Maine Pyar Kiya will prompt the actress to share some anecdotes from the sets.