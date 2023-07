Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani is currently hitting the headlines for his personal life. Abhimanyu, who is waiting for the release of his upcoming project Nausikhiye, is reportedly dating his co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary. Speculations are rife that the duo fell in love on the sets of Nausikhiye. According to a report by a media portal, Abhimanyu and Shreya were drawn to each other while shooting for the film in Bhopal. Although, neither of them has confirmed their relationship status yet, the buzz around their rumoured relationship is getting stronger.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary dating

The report claimed that Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary were filming for Nausikhiye in Bhopal, where they stayed for the duration of one month. During their month-long schedule in the city, the duo got closer and reportedly developed a strong bond with each other. The report further added that Abhimanyu and Shreya are quite serious about their relationship. They have refrained from commenting on the issue. We are eagerly waiting for them to make their relationship official.

Abhimanyu Dassani films

Abhimanyu Dassani, made his debut as an actor in Bollywood, with the 2018 action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film, also starring Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Mahesh Manjrekar was a sleeper success at the theatres. Abhimanyu rose to prominence, with his stint in Netflix’s Meenakshi Sundareshwari, where he shared screen space with Sanya Malhotra.

Shreya Dhanwanthary films and web series

Meanwhile, Shreya Dhanwanthary is a popular face in showbiz. She has proved her acting prowess in films like Chup: Revenge of the Artist and Why Cheat India. The 34-year-old was also a part of many critically-acclaimed web series including, Scam 1992, Unpaused: Naya Safar, The Family Man, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Nausikhiye plot

Speaking of Nausikhiye, the film is directed by Santosh Singh. Apart from Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary, Amol Parashar has been roped in to play a crucial role. Announced last year in November, the makers recently wrapped up the shoot of Nausikhiye. Presently, the post-production works are taking place. The film revolves around two individuals, who gatecrash a wedding, accidentally stealing a bride, and thus paving the way for a hilarious cat-and-mouse chase. Nausikhiye’s release date is under wraps.