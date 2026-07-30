Bhai Tera Star Hai X Review: Raghav Juyal’s comedy drama FAILS to impress netizens

Discover the Bhai Tera Star Hai X reviews here to see what fans are saying about this movie. Read ahead to see why netizens didn't like Raghav Juyal's comedy drama.

Bhai Tera Star Hai X Review: Raghav Juyal’s comedy drama FAILS to impress netizens

Bhai Tera Star Hai X Review: A new movie which hit theatres today was Raghav Juyal’s Raghav Juyal’s. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, Bhai Tera Star Hai marks Raghav Juyal’s debut in a solo lead role. The story unfolds over a chaotic December night in London, following aspiring actor Ajay Singh as he scrambles to settle a heavy debt before a strict midnight deadline. Before you go catch this movie on the big screens, get to know what netizens are saying about this film with these Bhai Tera Star Hai X reviews.

Bhai Tera Star Hai X Review

After fans went to watch Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai, people expressed their views on social media. Check out the Bhai Tera Star Hai X reviews here to see netzines' honest review.

One user talked about how the story’s writing could have been better, saying, “A bold experiment undone by uneven writing. #BhaiTeraStarHai has the ambition, the performances and the madness, but its constant need to do something different comes at the cost of the emotional connect it desperately needs.”

A bold experiment undone by uneven writing. #BhaiTeraStarHai has the ambition, the performances and the madness, but its constant need to do something different comes at the cost of the emotional connect it desperately needs. Review:https://t.co/nIW9QXbgBT — Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) July 30, 2026

Another user praised the movie saying, “The CGI looked unreal, the hero carried the entire movie on his shoulders, the emotional reset actually hit, and every minute felt earned. Left the theatre thinking only one thing... what a movie Bhai Tera Star Hai is.”

Honest Review (NO SPOILER) The CGI looked unreal, the hero carried the entire movie on his shoulders, the emotional reset actually hit, and every minute felt earned. Left the theater thinking only one thing... what a movie Bhai Tera Star Hai is. — Parv ? (@ParvCryEmoji) July 30, 2026

Another user gave their honest review for Raghav Juyal’s comedy drama, saying, “#BhaiTeraStarHai is about madness that unfolds in the course of 1 night in London. All the takes in the film are 5 or 10 minutes long. For some time, one does get impressed that the makers managed to pack so much action into scenes filmed in a single take”

#BhaiTeraStarHai is about madness that unfolds in course of 1 night in London. All the takes in the film are 5 or 10 minutes long. For sometime, one does get impressed that the makers managed to pack so much action into scenes filmed in a single take https://t.co/2MvtCGxA1I — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) July 30, 2026

While some appreciated Raghav’s performance, the writing did not do justice to the concept. Overall, people didn’t like this Bhai Tera Star Hai.

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