has completed glorious 34 years in the Indian film industry. Over the past three decades, the Dabangg Khan has played many iconic characters such as Prem, Sameer, Radhe and Chulbul Pandey to name a few. And to celebrate the milestone, Salman treated his legions of fans with the new look from his upcoming film Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Also Read - KRK alleges Hrithik Roshan showed him Kangana Ranaut’s private pictures during his legal battle with her

As Salman fans celebrated this day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on Friday and the superstar acknowledged their gesture by putting out a special post on all his social media platforms. "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now ... my Life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it," he wrote by sharing a short clip of his look. Also Read - From Salman Khan's bone marrow to Rakhi Sawant's breasts: 10 Bollywood celebs who have pledged to donate their organs

Earlier, Salman had shared a picture flaunting his long hair while shooting in Leh Ladakh. He was seen posing with a motorbike, with his back towards the camera. Previously, he had shared a still which showed him holding a steel rod with his turquoise bracelet clad hand, sporting long hair and a pair of black sunglasses. Also Read - Sawan Kumar Tak passes away: Salman Khan pens emotional note for his Sanam Bewafa director

Bhaijaan will mark Shehnaaz Gill's debut in Bollywood. She has been paired opposite Jassie Gill in the film, which also stars , , and others in prominent roles. Earlier, was a part of the film, however, he left citing creative differences with the team.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the third installment of Tiger franchise alongside and . It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He will also make a cameo in starrer Pathaan, which also stars . He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in .