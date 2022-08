Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are currently in Leh Ladakh shooting for their film Bhaijaan. Well, the movie was announced with the title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but some reports suggest that the film has been titled Bhaijaan. A few months ago, when the shooting of the film had started Salman shared a glimpse of his look from the sets in which he was flaunting long hair. Now, again the actor has shared a picture from the sets in which he long hair is clearly visible. Check out the picture below… Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and more – Meet the Govindas of Bollywood

Bhaijaan has been trending in the entertainment news, and the picture of Salman has gone viral. The actor's fans are going berserk on social media. Check out the reactions of the fans below…

Bhaijaan is being directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill. A few days ago, Shenaaz had unfollowed Salman on Instagram due to a technical glitch and netizens speculated that maybe she is no more a part of the film. However, the actress later clarified that she is a part of the movie, and can't wait for her fans to see it.

While is starring opposite Salman Khan in the film, moviegoers are more excited to watch Shehnaaz Gill in the movie. It will mark the Bigg Boss 13 star’s Bollywood debut.

The release date of Bhaijaan is not yet announced. However, there have been reports that the movie will release on 30th December 2022. It will be interesting to see if will end the year with a bang.